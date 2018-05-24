Dembele agent delivers news Tottenham fans won’t want to hear

Tottenham star Mousa Dembele still looks likely to leave this summer after his agent gave an update on the midfielder’s long-term future.

The Belgian, who turns 31 in July, is likely to be one of a number of Spurs players moved on this summer, with the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose, Moussa Sissiko and Fernando Llorente all tipped to leave.

Indeed, Manchester United are said to have opened talks with Dembele’s international colleague Alderweireld over a potential £75million switch to Old Trafford.

Former Fulham star Dembele has enjoyed another impressive season as Spurs finished third in the Premier League and reached the last-16 of the Champions League.

But despite being a big fan of the midfielder, Tottenham chief Mauricio Pochettino is concerned that Dembele does not chip in with enough goals or assists and that he can potentially get more out of the position with an upgrade this summer.

And Dembele’s agent, Tom De Mul, has confirmed that he is currently entertaining offers with just a year left on his contract.

De Mul told the report in the Daily Mirror: “For the time being, Mousa does not sign.

“Mousa has another one year contract with Tottenham. He has played a fantastic season and there is a lot going on around him.

“There is a lot of interest inside and outside of Europe, we are waiting for the World Cup and I hope he plays in Russia, because he deserves that after such a peak season.”

