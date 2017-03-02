Dembele and Pulisic ‘respect Klopp’ despite Liverpool snubs

Borussia Dortmund duo Ousmane Dembele and Christian Pulisic have spoken out about turning down the chance to join Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The players were targets for the Reds in the last two transfer windows, but both players rejected the chance to go to Anfield.

Klopp had attempted to sign Dembele from Rennes, meeting the forward in Paris to discuss a move to Merseyside.

However, the Frenchman had already spoken to Dortmund officials prior to meeting the Reds’ boss and had decided he would join the German outfit.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, the 19-year-old revealed his reasons, while also admitting he also rejected reigning Premier League champions Leicester City.

“I saw Klopp in Paris but I told him I had made up my mind to sign for Dortmund,” Dembele said.

“I told Claudio Ranieri the same thing.”

The attacking winger has enjoyed his first season at the Westfalenstadion, scoring six and grabbing 13 assists in just 21 starts.

Another Dortmund winger has also opened up on why he turned down a move to Liverpool, with long-term target Pulisic revealing that he couldn’t leave the club that gave him his chance.

The 18-year-old has been a top target for Klopp in the past two transfer windows and the Reds saw a £11million bid for the USA international rejected last summer.

Their hopes of signing the youngster were dashed when he signed a new contract at Dortmund in January and he has now explained why he refused the move to Liverpool.

“I have respect for Klopp and I know him – he was very welcoming to me here – but I was never really thinking about going to Liverpool,” Pulisic said.

“Dortmund have given me everything. If I work very hard here I will play and I love this club.”