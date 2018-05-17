Liverpool linked again as Barcelona circulate €130m star’s name

Liverpool’s hopes of landing Ousmane Dembele this summer have been given a huge lift by claims in Catalonia that Barcelona are actively touting the player’s services around.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to be given a hefty summer transfer budget to transform Liverpool into genuine title contenders next season and on Tuesday was linked with an outlandish £220m swoop for three world superstars.

One of those three targets was said to be Dembele, with the France star reportedly heading out the Nou Camp exit door this summer after a disappointing maiden campaign in La Liga.

Dembele joined Barcelona in a reported €130m move from Borussia Dortmund last summer, but found his season dogged by injury and a loss of form. Though he picked up in the closing weeks of the season, it seems the club are ready to move him on, according to the latest reports.

Catalan radio station RAC1 claims that Barcelona are actively contacting clubs around Europe to see if they might be interested in signing Dembele, either on a season-long loan or permanent deal.

Klopp is of course keen to add more depth to Liverpool squad, which despite the success Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have enjoyed in attack this season, still lacks quality back-up when one of them isn’t available to the manager.

And the chance to sign Dembele might just be too good for Klopp to refuse. The Reds were first linked with the Frenchman when he was making a name for himself with Rennes in Ligue 1 and have continued to monitor him since.

The Reds were earlier this month linked with a loan-to-buy swoop for Dembele and the arrangement might suit Klopp as he bids to strengthen his Champions League finalists this summer.

