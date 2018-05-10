Dembele earns praise as Barcelona make vow over Liverpool target

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde had warm words of praise for reported Liverpool target Ousmane Dembele after his two goals helped the LaLiga champions on their way to a resounding 5-1 rout of Villarreal.

Dembele, who was recently linked with a move to Liverpool amid talk the Reds had launched a loan-to-buy proposal to the Catalan giants, has struggled for form since his £135million switch to the Nou Camp from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

But the France winger produced his best display yet for the club, with his pace and footwork proving impossible for the Yellow Submarine contain.

“Dembele had a great game. He’s a very talented player indeed. His last goal was lovely,” Valverde told Barcelona’s official website.

Asked about the player’s future, Valverde appeared to have no concerns the player would be lured away.

“We are expecting big things from him. He’s still very young and has a long time ahead to show his class. All new players need some time to adapt,” he added.

“We totally dominated the play in the first half and created loads of chances to score.”

Andres Iniesta, who is in the final throws of his highly-successful Barca career, assisted twice as Barcelona continued their bid to become the first team to finish a LaLiga season unbeaten.

“We’re very pleased with the match. We still have the goal of completing the season unbeaten. That would be very special,” Iniesta said.

“In sport you are looking for motivations. We don’t want to drop our guard because we have a very nice target, to be unbeaten.”

