Dembele makes big future call amid £30m links to Serie A quartet

Mousa Dembele has admitted for the first time that his future lies away from Tottenham – but the Belgian has a message for any Premier League side thinking about signing for him.

Dembele, 30, looks set to leave Tottenham this summer after six seasons, as his contract expires next June, and Spurs have decided to sell him rather than renew his current deal.

The former Fulham man has been linked with the likes of Roma, Juventus, Napoli and Inter Milan, while clubs in China have also been reported to have expressed an interest.

Spurs are seeking a £30m fee for the talented midfielder, with Colombia’s Wilmar Barrios among those linked with a move to north London as a potential replacement.

Dembele has so far kept his counsel over any future move, but the midfielder has finally opened up on his future and admits he looks set to move on.

“Tottenham is my club, my family is happy in London and the children are enrolled in a school – all of which you cannot just leave like that,” Dembele said on Thursday evening.

“Otherwise I’m open to anything. Since I was little, I’ve been someone who loves an adventure. I’ve already talked about China with Axel Witsel, but I also talked about MLS with Laurent Ciman and if someone was playing in Bangladesh, I would also ask him for information.

“It’s time to evaluate the possible options, even if I can’t see myself playing for another English team outside of Tottenham.”

