Denis Suarez development may see Arsenal deal pushed through

Arsenal target Denis Suarez has been omitted from the Barcelona squad to face Sevilla in the Copa del Rey tonight.

The club have confirmed that new signing Kevin-Prince Boateng has been included in the 18-man squad with Suarez the man to make way at the last minute.

His omission may well force a rethink from the midfielder, who could be left in limbo with Barca, with a prospective deal with Arsenal no nearer.

The 25-year-old’s first-team appearances have been few and far between this season under Ernesto Valverde and Arsenal have been heavily linked with the player.

Mundo Deportivo have claimed that the current LaLiga leaders winners are working quickly on getting Suarez out of the door and that there is already a ‘full and economic agreement’ in place for the transfer.

They reported that the former Villarreal man will join the north London side on a loan until the end of the season, a deal which will cost the Gunners €2m, while the option of a permanent summer move is also being discussed.

However, the clause regarding the permanent purchase of Suarez appears to be the sticking point, with Arsenal preferring an option to buy, rather than a compulsory clause.

With the player out of contract in 18 months Barca were wary of agreeing to that deal and would only agree if Suarez signed an extension before moving to The Emirates – to protect his value.

Suarez reprotedly refused to extend his contract meaning the deal was deadlocked, but the fact that he faces the prospect of being frozen out in Catalonia may well see him change his mind.