Denis Suarez gives honest assessment of nightmare time at Arsenal

Denis Suarez has revealed that injuries ruined his time at Arsenal after his 6 month loan deal comes to an end.

Suarez joined Arsenal in January from Barcelona after struggling for game time at the La Liga champions. However, Suarez only made 4 League and 2 Europa League appearances in his time at the Emirates.

Now the 25 year old has revealed what stopped him from starring for the Gunners as they struggled to a fifth place finish and defeat in the Europa League final.

Reflecting on his short time with Arsenal, the winger pinpoints a knock suffered in his second game for the club during a Europa League clash against BATE Borisov as a decisive moment.

Suarez told Cadena Ser: “At the end of the game I thought that I had torn my groin and they did a scan and saw that I had an oedema [a build-up of fluid] on the bone in my pelvis.

“I thought I had torn something; I was in a lot of pain. And from then on I carried on training with medication and putting up with it as best I could but I didn’t feel right and [Unai] Emery didn’t think I was right.

“I wasn’t comfortable. I don’t think I was even at 50%. After 15 days of being at Arsenal, I wasn’t right. From the 16th I wasn’t even at 50%.”

He went on to hint that a hectic schedule played its part in his fitness woes in the days after his arrival in London, adding: “When I went to Arsenal, I remember that I got there on a Thursday.

“That Sunday I played against Manchester City. Then we had a break because of the FA Cup. Emery gave us some days off that weekend, [but] I stayed to train.

“On Thursday at Bate Borisov, I played.”

“But I take some positives from it,” Suarez said. “It’s something to learn from, to take better decisions in the future, prevent injuries, and to improve.”

Suarez is expected to leave the Camp Nou this summer after a disappointing spell at the club. Arsenal have been linked with another move for the winger.

