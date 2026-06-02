Real Madrid have made a move to sign Denzel Dumfries ahead of Liverpool following the Reds’ decision to sack Arne Slot as manager, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has also revealed whether Tottenham Hotspur would sell Pedro Porro to Los Blancos.

On May 19, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that ‘Dumfries’ representatives are actively pushing for a move to Liverpool’.

Sources told us at the time that Dumfries’ camp and intermediaries have made Liverpool aware that the Netherlands international right-back is ready to leave Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot was in charge of Liverpool at the time, with the Dutchman looking for a right-back to bring to Anfield.

Slot has since been sacked by Liverpool, although it is unlikely that the Reds’ plan regarding Dumfries would be hugely affected, with Andoni Iraola set to become the new manager of the Merseyside club.

However, it has emerged that Real Madrid have made contact to sign Dumfries.

With Dani Carvajal leaving Estadio Bernabeu this summer, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only recognised senior right-back in the Madrid squad at the moment.

Jose Mourinho is set to become the new Real Madrid manager, and the Portuguese wants to sign a new right-back.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Madrid have got in touch with Dumfries’s camp over a possible 2026 summer deal.

The transfer guru wrote on X at 8:45am on June 2: “Understand Denzel Dumfries has release clause worth slightly less than €25m this summer.

“Real Madrid are informed and in touch with his camp.

“No bid/talks needed: clause or nothing.

“Liverpool were keen but Slot gone could change plans.”

Dumfries has been on the books of Inter since 2021 and is under contract at the Italian club until the summer of 2028.

The 30-year-old Netherlands international has won Serie A twice and the Coppa Italia thrice with Inter.

Dumfries also helped Inter reach the final of the Champions League in 2023 and 2025.

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Real Madrid suffer Pedro Porro blow

Romano has also revealed that Madrid have Sporting CP right-back Ivan Fresneda on their radar.

Pedro Porro, too, is a right-back that Madrid are considering, but Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi does not want to sell the Spaniard this summer.

Romano said about Porro on his YouTube channel: “On this, let me mention to you that Real Madrid have started entering into the right-backs market.

“And here we have the link with Tottenham.

“Pedro Porro is one of the players appreciated by Real Madrid, but my understanding is that Tottenham, despite the rumours we had also Manchester City, Tottenham don’t want to sell the player.

“Tottenham want Pedro Porro to stay.

“Roberto De Zerbi sees Pedro Porro as one of the crucial pieces of his squad to restart the Tottenham project in the best way possible.

“So, at the moment, Tottenham are closing doors for Pedro Porro.”

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