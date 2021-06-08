Departing German Klopp wanted over Salah gives Arsenal, Liverpool chance

A Germany international once deemed the No. 1 transfer target ahead of Mohamed Salah by Jurgen Klopp has put Arsenal and Liverpool on alert after being made available for transfer this summer, per a report.

Liverpool have a terrific recent record when it comes to player recruitment. The club’s transfer department have worked wonders during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure, and transfer chief Michael Edwards has once again been backed to pull off a generous coup. Determining which arrival is the club’s best over the last six years is a difficult task, but few have made the impact of Egyptian forward Salah.

So it comes as a surprise to learn that back in 2017, Salah was not Klopp’s preferred target.

That is according to the Mirror, who claim Borussia Dortmund attacker Julian Brandt was instead his ‘No. 1’ target.

The 25-year-old German ultimately sealed a move to Klopp’s former club Dortmund in 2019. But per the article (citing German outlet Ruhr Nachrichten) could be on the move this summer.

The versatile Brandt is capable of playing across the frontline or deeper in a central or wide midfield role. Dortmund have a plethora of attacking options across the board. And perhaps with one eye on generating funds to ensure one of Jadon Sancho or Erling Haaland stays, the club have put Brandt up for sale.

Brandt has persistently been linked with Arsenal in recent months, and has been deemed a viable replacement if a permanent deal for Martin Odegaard cannot be agreed. Emi Buendia was one alternative, though the Gunners were beaten to his signature by Aston Villa.

Brandt has three years remaining on his current deal. However, the modest sum of just £17.5m is tipped to be enough to bring him to England.

Klopp’s current interest levels are admittedly unclear. Though the player he once sought to bring to Anfield could be a readymade replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

Additionally, given his value, pedigree and prior interest, a move to Arsenal would appear to make sense on many levels.

Chelsea claim over Liverpool, West Ham target rubbished

Meanwhile, West Ham and Liverpool can breathe easy after rumours that RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka is close to signing for Chelsea were rubbished by a reliable transfer journalist.

Both the Hammers and Reds have been linked with the 22-year-old who has been scoring goals for fun in Austria.

It was recently reported that the East End outfit were at the front of the queue for his signature.

But the rumour mill went into overdrive due to a Twitter post he appeared to retweet. It seemed as though he retweeted a post confirming a switch to Chelsea.

But transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has explained that it was the player’s account and not Daka himself who reacted to the post. Furthermore, the Italian insists there is nothing new to report regarding the African’s future.

