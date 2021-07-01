Departing Leeds star Alioski offered big golden hello as next club is named

Ezgjan Alioski is now no longer a Leeds United player – and the North Macedonian star is seemingly closing on the next move of his career.

The 29-year-old’s contract finally lapsed at midnight on Wednesday night, with Alioski now officially a free agent. As such, he is able to sign for a club of his choice.

Leeds have left their deal on the table for the player. As such, there remains a chance he could yet extend his four-year association at Elland Road.

However, with Leeds set to sign Junior Firpo from Barcelona in a £13m deal, a move away from Elland Road looks most likely for Alioski.

Alioski was initially linked with a move to Galatasaray – a prospective move which did not go down well with the Leeds faithful.

Last month another serious option on the table for the North Macedonian star in the form of CSKA Moscow.

However, with just days left on his deal, Alioski was the subject of two more approaches from Turkey. As per a report the left-sided star has also now been approached by both Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce.

Of the duo, it seems a move to Trabzonspor is on the cards and Thursday’s edition of Fotomac claims that is the club that will sign Alioski.

The Turkish outlet states he will be offered a golden hello of €500k to sign for the Super Lig club. In addition, a salary of €1.2m a season has been tabled, which equates to around £20,000 a week.

Fotomac claims Alioski is warming to the move and they suggest an agreement could be announced shortly.

Bielsa open to Alioski stay

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has made it clear he would be happy were Alioski to extend his stay in West Yorkshire.

“I don’t have it clear what decision Alioski is going to take,” Bielsa said back in May. “When a player resolves his contractual station with the club they operate with offers in demand, which is natural.

“In this case they are private negotiations between the club and the player. And in no way should I have an opinion. In no way should my opinion impact what’s going to happen with Alioski.

“But if Alioski continues with us I would be satisfied. But the conditions that will allow Alioski to continue with us or not, that will be decided by Alioski and the club, Leeds.”

The player made 38 appearances for Leeds in 2020/21, scoring three goals while weighing in with three assists.

