Memphis Depay insists he returns to Manchester on Wednesday night a better player than the one United let go 18 months ago after denying talk of a simmering feud with former teammate Wayne Rooney.

The Lyon winger left Old Trafford to join the Ligue 1 side in January 2017 after a disappointing 18-month spell at Old Trafford, with Rooney suggesting the player did not have the necessary focus to succeed during his time in the Premier League.

That prompted a reply from Depay on Instagram, but the Holland star has dismissed claims of growing tension between the duo.

“Why even a question? You saw my reaction. People will take it as I’m serious,” Depay laughed ahead of his side’s Champions League opener against Manchester City. “Some people can’t take a joke! Me and Wayne are very good friends.

“Of course he is a legend and when I heard about it I was just questioning – I don’t have a red leather jacket out of my thousand leather jackets,” he said referring to some banter about his often expansive dress sense.

“I understand what he meant with it and that’s it. It doesn’t need to be brought up again. Still, it is.

“It’s in the past and I’m a flamboyant guy and like nice stuff but that doesn’t mean I couldn’t be more smart.”

Depay was considered a big-money flop during his time at Manchester United, having cost £25million from PSV in the summer of 2015, scoring seven times in 53 appearances for the club.

Explaining why he’s a better player these days, Depay continued: “I’ve become more mature.

“Other than that, sometimes we take things too seriously and you should laugh about a joke and keep going.

“I’m sure he [Rooney] is happy with how I turn up now and the football player I am.

“I’ve been gaining more quality and feel very strong. It’s all good.”

