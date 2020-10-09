Depay lifts lid on failed Barcelona switch; hints at January move

Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay has revealed why his proposed summer switch to Barcelona fell through.

The Lyon forward agreed personal terms with the LaLiga giants but a deal was not reached between the two clubs before Monday’s deadline.

“It was pretty close,” the 26-year-old said. “We don’t need to go into all the details but there were certain rules that prevented it, unfortunately.

“But I believe everything happens for a reason. I now focus on Lyon and want to be important there again.”

Depay has not yet given up hope of a future move to the Nou Camp side, now managed by fellow Dutchman Ronald Koeman.

“We’ll see how things are going again afterwards,” he added. “If I do my thing, the interest may still be there. I just have to switch that switch now.”

Depay left United for Lyon in 2017, having only managed just seven goals in 53 games at Old Trafford.

But he has flourished in France, scoring 58 times and adding 43 assists in 144 appearances for Lyon.

New Depay deal on cards

After Depay’s move to Barca collapsed, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said: “Today, he (Depay) is disappointed, but not towards Lyon, more towards Barcelona.

“He is going to do everything he can to find himself in a position where he moves there in January. I have not abandoned the idea of extending (his) contract but as he has always said no, it looks difficult to do.”

Depay’s current contract expires next summer. That means he will be free to negotiate a free transfer to Barcelona from January, if Koeman is still keen.