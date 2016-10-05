Depay is ‘like a loaded gun’ but admits Man Utd future is unsure

Memphis Depay has admitted he may be forced to consider his future at Manchester United if he continues to be resigned to the substitutes bench.

Depay moved to Old Trafford from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven for £25m in summer 2015, but has seen his opportunities reduce, after making just three appearances this season, all from the bench.

“I am the same person and I know what I want,” Depay said.

“A supporting role is not for me. I’m not a player who is happy with the fact that he is under contract with Manchester United.

“This is my dream club, but I want to play.”

The Dutch international admitted that Mourinho’s introduction has raised the levels at the club since the departure of Louis van Gaal.

“The training sessions are going well, I’m sharp and fit, but that applies to everyone,” he added.

“The level has become higher. Jose Mourinho is a top coach.”

Depay went on to state that he is ready to jump at any chance he gets, and is happy that his boss still shows faith in him.

“Mourinho has expressed his confidence in me. Personally, but also in the press.

“I feel like a loaded gun but I have to wait for my chance in the first team. I am at my dream club and I want to fight for my place.”