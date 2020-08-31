Impressive former Man Utd flop rules out return as Inter eye swoop

Inter Milan are reportedly tracking a former Manchester United flop, as Antonio Conte looks to add the attacker to his forward line.

Memphis Depay is the player in question, with the Red Devils even said to have been keeping tabs on the Dutchman with a view to a potential return.

The 26-year-old joined current club Lyon from United back in 2017 after a tough 18 months at Old Trafford.

He failed to impress both Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho before eventually being sold on for just over £14m.

But since the forward’s arrival in France he has had a new lease of life. He even helped Lyon reach last season’s Champions League semis.

However, Depay’s future has been thrown into doubt after Lyon failed to qualify for Europe’s top cup competition this term.

There have been reports that the French giants could cash in on the player to balance the books, with Arsenal also linked.

CaughtOffside claims they have obtained information from a close source that ‘Inter are interested in securing Depay’s services’.

No official approach has yet been made for the winger, although a return to United is a no-go.

Depay not keen on Old Trafford reunion

The Red Devils entered a clause into the 2017 deal which granted the Reds a ‘first consideration’ buy-back option.

But the report adds they will not follow it up as Depay does not want to return.

That seemingly leaves the door open to Inter, who recently lost out to Sevilla in the Europa League final.

Conte is looking to bolster his squad to mount a serious Serie A title challenge to Juventus next season.

The Italian giants have already added Alexis Sanchez, Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella and Georgios Vagiannidis this summer.

They are also chasing Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The France star has struggled since his record-breaking switch to north London last summer.

READ MORE: Man Utd reportedly want to make three more signings after they have sealed a move for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.