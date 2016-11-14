Depay ‘wants’ Man Utd stay, but ‘won’t rule out’ Everton move

Memphis Depay insists he still hopes to have a future at Manchester United, despite hinting he is willing to consider a January move to Everton.

The Dutchman has become something of a forgotten figure at Old Trafford this season, having featured for less than 20 minutes in the Premier League this season.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman admitted at the weekend he was keen on a deal for the player, despite once saying he “had a personality lower than zero”.

When asked about a possible move away to the Toffees, Depay said: “I do not know, we’ll have to see. I focus on United, I do my very best to be able to get minutes.”

Although uncertainty remains over his club future, Depay showed his worth on the international stage on Sunday, scoring twice in the Netherlands’ 3-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Luxembourg.

He added: “I’m going back to United with a good feeling, because I have got minutes here and we won. That is the most important thing.”

Koeman on Depay

Depay has also been linked with a move to AC Milan, and he may still consider a move to Serie A if he has a long memory over what Koeman once said of him.

The now Everton boss has tracked the player for a number of years as a scout and was markedly unimpressed by him.

Depay was playing against FC Twente for his former club PSV Eindhoven in an under 16s game and Koeman recalled some pretty stark observations.

“I always work with a list of five specific qualities: skills, tactics, physique, attitude, personality. I did not get any higher with my average ratings than 5.6 out of 10,” he told the Sunday Mirror last year.

“And you know what brought the rating down most of all? The rating for his personality.

“It is only because of the fact that I could not go any lower than zero out of 10, otherwise I would have rated him well below that.

“It was absolutely disgusting, the foul language that boy used towards his fellow players and towards people in the crowd.”