Depth issue causes Liverpool to ready £20m move for versatile USA star

Liverpool are interested in a possible move for rising Schalke and USA star Weston McKennie, according to the latest reports.

The Reds missed out on signing one of McKennie’s American team-mates, with Christian Pulisic having completed a £58million move to their Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Bleacher Report claimed that Pulisic didn’t chose to snub Liverpool in favour of a switch to Stamford Bridge, but rather the Premier League leaders decided against a move.

The outlet stated that Klopp had two main concerns: namely the player’s lucrative price tag and questions over whether he would get into the current side.

According to the Sun, Pulisic could be joined in England by the Schalke midfielder, who broke through into the first team two years ago.

Jurgen Klopp is considering a £20million bid for the Texan-born utility man, who has played a number of different positions under Domenico Tedesco so far this season.

Liverpool are thin at the right-back position, with Nathaniel Clyne having joined Bournemouth on loan and Trent Alexander-Arnold out with a knee injury.