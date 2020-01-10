Derby chairman Mel Morris hints at more new recruits in January

Derby County chairman Mel Morris has hinted that Wayne Rooney won’t be the only new face brought in to the club this month.

The move to bring in Rooney, Manchester United and England’s all-time leading goalscorer, was completed this month having initially been announced in August.

The 34-year-old began training with the club in December and made his debut in a 2-1 win over Barnsley after being formally registered by the EFL and having his paperwork ratified.

There should be at least a couple more additions, the Rams owner announced, with a wide forward and a centre-half expected to arrive at Pride Park.

“We will be looking to make a couple of signings during the window, but we have been thinking them through for quite a while now,” Morris told Derbyshire Live.

“Phillip (Cocu) has got some very clear views of what he wants there.

“Of course we have to make sure it is within the budget, so we will look at those things, but we will also make sure we are not blocking off Academy players that are coming through.

“It is more of a balancing act this season. Every fan wants to see us smashing teams all of the time, the reality is we have got to bring these (young) players through and give them the opportunity, and strengthen some areas.”

It has been a difficult season for Derby with long-serving club captain Richard Keogh after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in a car crash also involving team-mate Tom Lawrence.

The Rams sit 17th in the table, nine points adrift of the play-off positions, but have just started to turn their form around with back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Last weekend, Cocu’s side knocked Crystal Palace out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win away at Selhurst Park.

Consecutive victories over Charlton and Barnsley followed a run of seven Championship games without a win for the Rams.

They travel to Middlesbrough this weekend having not won an away game in the league since the opening weekend’s 2-1 victory over Huddersfield.