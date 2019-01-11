Derby consider action amid accusations of spying ahead of Leeds game

Police were called in to investigate reports of a man accused of spying on a training session ahead of Friday’s trip to Leeds, it has been revealed.

The Rams travel to Elland Road to take on Marcelo Bielsa’s side in a crucial clash at the top end of the Championship table, with both sides hoping to secure a long-awaited return to the top flight.

However, a scandal struck Lampard’s side on the eve of the fixture, with police called to investigate the possibility of someone eaves dropping on Derby’s training session.

A suspicious man was located hovering around the training facility, carrying binoculars, spare clothes and pliers.

Lampard was subsequently forced to stop his players from participating in their final session until the police carried out their checks.

Leeds are yet to comment on suggestions that it could have been a club spy, while it was claimed on TalkSPORT that Derby could launch an official complaint if their opponents do not break their silence before a certain time.