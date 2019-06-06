Derby enquire about Charlton boss for potential Lampard replacement

Derby County are preparing for life without Frank Lampard, should he leave for Chelsea, by enquiring about Charlton boss Lee Bowyer.

Lampard has been heavily linked with a move to his former club as rumours continue to circulate around current Blues boss Maurizio Sarri and a return to Italy.

The Derby boss is the clear favourite after he enjoyed a successful season as manager of the Rams. In his first ever season as a manager, Lampard took his side to the play off final, where they were narrowly beaten by Aston Villa 2-1.

Derby are very keen to keep hold of Lampard but know that it would be hard for the 40 year old to turn down the chance of the Champions League, the Premier League and a return to the club where he spent the majority of his career. Lampard is Chelsea’s all time leading scorer.

Now, according to a report in the Daily Mail, Charlton boss Bowyer is being lined up as Lampard’s replacement.

Bowyer went one better than Lampard and helped guide Charlton to promotion to the Championship after finishing third in League One. The Addicks defeated Sunderland 2-1 in the play off final at Wembley.

Bowyer’s style of football is very similar to that of Lampard’s Derby and so a move for the former Newcastle and Leeds United man would make perfect sense.

The Charlton managers contract is up this summer, so bringing the 42 year old to Derby would be relatively cheap, a bonus for the East Midlands club who have to be careful of Financial Fair Play regulations.