Derby interested in season-long loan for Everton forward

Derby County manager Gary Rowett is believed to be interested in taking Everton forward Ademola Lookman on a season-long loan.

Rowett has targeted the 19-year-old as a replacement for Tom Ince, who moved to Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town earlier in the transfer window.

Derby, who drew with Sunderland in their first game of the season are one of the favourites to secure a loan deal for the England international, if Ronald Koeman allows a temporary move to happen.

Lookman moved to Goodison Park in January after moving from Charlton Athletic for a fee of around 7.5million pounds but hasn’t had a regular run of first-team games.

The forward’s teammate, Aaron Lennon has also been linked with a loan move away from the club, with Watford favourites for him. However, it would be difficult to see Koeman allow both attackers to depart this month.