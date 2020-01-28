Derby linked with shock move for World Cup winner

Harry McMullen

Derby have expressed an interest in signing the former France international Adil Rami, as Phillip Cocu looks to bolster his defence before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Rami has a wealth of experience in Europe’s top leagues but the centre-back has been struggling for game time at his current club Fenerbahce.

According to The Athletic, the Rams are eyeing up a move on Rami to shore up their defence.

Cocu was head coach at the Turkish club in 2018 and reports suggest he still has a great working relationship with the board – putting him at an advantage for the Frenchman’s signature.

The defender won the World Cup with France in 2018 and has also lifted the Europa League with Sevilla – however, a lack of minutes on the pitch could make a move to Derby attractive for Rami.

Cocu has identified the club’s defence frailty as a priority issue for the January window, something Rami would certainly improve.
The Rams are not the only side in the English pyramid with a genuine interest in the World Cup winner.

Derby would have to fend off Premier League opposition, as Crystal Palace and Brighton have also registered an interest in the experienced centre-half.

 

 

The arrival of Wayne Rooney from the MLS side D.C United has given the Rams a huge boost of late and their league form has picked up.
Derby are unbeaten since Boxing Day and now have a burgeoning FA Cup run underway, knocking out Premier League Crystal Palace in the early part of January.
Next up is a trip to bottom of the table Luton on Tuesday, before the Rams face the struggling Stoke at home.
Cocu and his squad will be keeping one eye on a late play-off charge with the club only eight points behind the promotion pack.
Derby County