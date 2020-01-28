Derby linked with shock move for World Cup winner
Derby have expressed an interest in signing the former France international Adil Rami, as Phillip Cocu looks to bolster his defence before Friday’s transfer deadline.
Rami has a wealth of experience in Europe’s top leagues but the centre-back has been struggling for game time at his current club Fenerbahce.
According to The Athletic, the Rams are eyeing up a move on Rami to shore up their defence.
Cocu was head coach at the Turkish club in 2018 and reports suggest he still has a great working relationship with the board – putting him at an advantage for the Frenchman’s signature.
The defender won the World Cup with France in 2018 and has also lifted the Europa League with Sevilla – however, a lack of minutes on the pitch could make a move to Derby attractive for Rami.
Derby would have to fend off Premier League opposition, as Crystal Palace and Brighton have also registered an interest in the experienced centre-half.