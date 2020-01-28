Derby have expressed an interest in signing the former France international Adil Rami, as Phillip Cocu looks to bolster his defence before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Rami has a wealth of experience in Europe’s top leagues but the centre-back has been struggling for game time at his current club Fenerbahce.

According to The Athletic, the Rams are eyeing up a move on Rami to shore up their defence.

Cocu was head coach at the Turkish club in 2018 and reports suggest he still has a great working relationship with the board – putting him at an advantage for the Frenchman’s signature.

The defender won the World Cup with France in 2018 and has also lifted the Europa League with Sevilla – however, a lack of minutes on the pitch could make a move to Derby attractive for Rami.

Cocu has identified the club’s defence frailty as a priority issue for the January window, something Rami would certainly improve.

The Rams are not the only side in the English pyramid with a genuine interest in the World Cup winner.

Derby would have to fend off Premier League opposition, as Crystal Palace and Brighton have also registered an interest in the experienced centre-half.

The arrival of Wayne Rooney from the MLS side D.C United has given the Rams a huge boost of late and their league form has picked up. has given the Rams a huge boost of late and their league form has picked up.

Derby are unbeaten since Boxing Day and now have a burgeoning FA Cup run underway, knocking out Premier League Crystal Palace in the early part of January.

Next up is a trip to bottom of the table Luton on Tuesday, before the Rams face the struggling Stoke at home.

Cocu and his squad will be keeping one eye on a late play-off charge with the club only eight points behind the promotion pack.