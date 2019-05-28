Derby loan star distances himself from talk of Chelsea return

On-loan Derby defender Fikayo Tomori admitted he isn’t thinking about returning to Chelsea this summer.

The England Under-21 centre-back impressed in Derby’s promotion push, as Frank Lampard’s side fell short in the play-off final to Aston Villa.

With parent club Chelsea facing a transfer ban this summer, there have been suggestions that some of their loaned out players may be recalled and blooded into the first team, but Tomori revealed that he would be happy to stay at Derby.

When asked by BBC Sport if he would like to spend more time at Pride Park, he replied: “Of course.

“I have loved it. I grew so much as a player. Derby is such a great club.

“The manager has shown me a lot of confidence playing me in a lot of games. I have nothing but good words to say about Derby, the club, the fans and my team-mates.

“I am really proud. We are disappointed and we are hurting, but we had such a fantastic season. Even though we lost, we still had a lot of good moments to look back on and cherish.

“I am not really thinking about Chelsea at the moment but we will see when the new season comes.”