Derby one of three Championship clubs interested in Doncaster skipper

Championship trio Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley are all looking to make a move to sign highly-rated Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman, according to Derbyshire Live.

The Doncaster skipper is regarded as one of the best young talents in the Football League after a series of good performances in League One for Darren Moore’s men in the last couple of seasons and it would appear that Derby are leading the race to sign the midfielder.

The Rams along with Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley are all rumoured to be plotting late moves to sign the 23-year-old.

Whiteman has attracted interest from a number of second-tier clubs in the last six months, with Hull City failing a move for him in the summer transfer window.

The Doncaster captain, whose contract runs to 2023, has scored five goals in 29 games this season. He started his professional career at Sheffield United after previously being a trainee at Manchester United, and had loan spells at Mansfield Town and Doncaster before joining Rovers permanently in 2018.

Whiteman is the latest in a long list of players to be linked with Derby in this January transfer window. Rams boss Phillip Cocu has said he would like to add a couple of new faces to the squad this month with a centre back and a wide attacker or forward said to be high up on his wish list.

Doncaster are said to be determined to keep hold of the 23-year-old.