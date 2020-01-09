Derby ready to swoop for Chelsea youngster West Brom missed out on

Derby County are looking at bringing in Chelsea’s Tariq Uwakwe to bolster the Rams’ midfield for the second part of the season, it is claimed.

According to The Sun, the starlet could be moving to Pride Park on loan until the end of the season in order to seek more first-team football.

The move comes as the board at Derby have announced they are willing to back Phillip Cocu following a poor start to the season on and off the field.

The Derby board are said to have real sympathy for Cocu due to the Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett car crash saga which led to the serious injury of club captain Richard Keogh.

Uwakwe was on the radar of West Brom last season – with the Baggies having a bid turned down by Chelsea for the midfielder in January 2019.

Chelsea had turned down the bid as it involved an option to buy clause, something the Blues were set against as they see a future for Uwakwe at Stamford Bridge.

The Rams will be looking to cash in on their good working relationship with Chelsea by arranging a half-season loan.

Chelsea first-team regulars Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori spent last season on loan at Derby under the management of the current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.