Derby County have secured the services of FC Groningen defender Mike te Wierik on a pre-contract agreement.

The 27-year-old, who is captain of the Dutch Eredivisie side, will move to Pride Park in the summer having put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Te Wierik becomes the first Dutch signing brought in by former Netherlands international Phillip Cocu, who took over the reigns at the Championship side last summer.

“He is a good defender and a leader, I have no doubt whatsoever he will fit into our style of play.” Cocu said when the transfer was finalised earlier.

Te Wierik is yet to play for the senior national side but does have caps at under-21 level and has made 85 Eredivisie appearances for Groningen since joining the club from Heracles in July 2017.

Groningen have the third best defensive record in the Netherlands behind the top two, Ajax and AZ Alkmaar.

He joins a Derby side that have at times struggled under Cocu, with a number of off field issues hindering their campaign. They do however, currently find themselves in mid-table after a upturn in form following the signing of England all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney in January. The former Manchester United star had been playing in the MLS for DC United.

Derby won three and lost just one of five league games in January,which has seen former PSV Eindhoven boss Cocu nominated for the Championship manager of the month award.