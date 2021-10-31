Derby confirm stance on struggling star ahead of January transfer window

Derby are ready to let out-of-favour goalkeeper David Marshall leave in the January transfer window, per a report.

The shot-stopper hasn’t made an appearance for the Rams this season. Despite being on the bench the last two games, Marshall has been the third choice keeper to Ryan Allsop and Kelle Roos. At 36 years of age, Marshall will be desperate for game time and to test himself, once again.

The Scotland international was a huge figure for Derby last season, helping them avoid relegation on the final day. He made 33 appearances for the Rams and was one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Now, Marshall has managed just three appearances on the bench in 15 Championship games.

According to the Scottish Sun, ‘the Championship club are willing to let the demoted goalie depart to free up his salary, with the club struggling financially.’

Even though Derby are in administration, the club still hope Marshall can depart Pride Park.

Rooney was quick to address the goalkeeper situation at the start of the season.

He said: “At the minute, Ryan and Kelle are the two who will be involved.

“The goalkeeping position is a difficult one, only one can play, so you have to make decisions on that.

“Marshy will have to be ready in case anything happens and when he gets the chance, take it.”

Derby currently sit rock bottom of the division and defeat against Blackburn ended their five-match unbeaten run.

They face fellow strugglers Barnsley on Wednesday night, who have lost their last seven league games.

Chris Kirchner sends message to fans

Potential new Derby owner Chris Kirchner sent fans an intriguing message over Twitter after their 2-1 loss against Blackburn.

The American businessman watched on at Pride Park and was also in attendance for Derby’s home game against Luton.

He’s sparked excitement within the Derby faithful by tweeting a “see you soon” message.

On Twitter, he said: “Not the result we wanted… good to see the grit from the team in the second half and came very close to stealing a poor (point) at the end. See you again soon @dcfcofficial!!”

Wayne Rooney’s side have been in administration for five weeks but it’s been said that they’ve been getting plenty of interest from prospective parties, who are looking to takeover the Championship club.

