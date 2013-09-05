Derby win proves City are on right track

Joe Bryan enrolled himself into Bristol City folklore after scoring his first and probably most important goal ever for the club.

Bryan, 19, is a local boy who attended Fairfield Primary School in Backwell, during which he was on the books of City. Bryan was a prospect from a young age, single-handedly beating off opposing players and subsequently winning games by landslide margins.

The Bristol derby could be remembered for the wrong reasons but for City fans – it should not be. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas sent a rocket into Steve Mildenhall’s goal, furthering his reputation with Robins fans.

Emmanuel-Thomas arrived at Ashton Gate as the man remembered for running the show when Sean O’Driscoll’s Doncaster Rovers annihilated City on home territory. He has since lived up to that, scoring five goals in as many games after arriving from an uneventful spell with Ipswich.

‘JET’ as he is commonly known is more than a footballer, though. His presence on Twitter has made him a go-to for fan interaction and as a result – a fans favourite. He started his career with Arsenal, playing every position for their Under-18s – frightening the opposition with his raw ability and strength.

Sam Baldock has come back this season as a changed man. Towards the end of last season, as he has since admitted, his body language and approach was all-wrong. Pride Park over Easter epitomised such behaviour, dejected and thrusting his boots into the advertising hoardings.

This time around – back in League One where it all started for the former MK Dons striker – and Baldock has been installed as captain. His goals are not where he would them like them to be, he should have scored more already this season but his work-rate is second to none.

O’Driscoll is partly tied with finances but he is looking to the future and developing the youth. Bryan, Bobby Reid, Jordan Wynter and Scott Wagstaff are all under the age of 21 and have excelled in their midfield slots.

The future is bright for City but they could do with reflecting that in League One by making a statement next weekend against Peterborough. The Posh are looking good while City are still without a win in the league.

By Ben Fisher, FanZone's Bristol City blogger.