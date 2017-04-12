Chelsea star urged to resist lure of Real Madrid

Eden Hazard is not ready for a move to Real Madrid, according to ex-Chelsea man Marcel Desailly.

Real have been linked with a £100million move for the Belgian winger, with the La Liga giants reportedly confident they can land him.

However, Desailly believes that Hazard’s inconsistency proves he is not ready for a move to the 11-time Champions League winners.

He told talkSPORT: “I’m not sure Eden Hazard has that intention of being that top player, being first choice at Real Madrid.

“Remember, Hazard has been in the Chelsea system for five years, and he’s been doing well, but he’s not been doing what we expected of him – scoring goals and being the equivalent of Ronaldo or Messi, he’s on and off.

“I’m not sure he’s full ready to change and take the risk, because he will want to play regular football.

“The same thing goes to [Atletico Madrid forward and Manchester United target Antoine] Griezmann – is he really ready, does he have the desire to be in a competition for places at one of the top clubs and not playing football?”