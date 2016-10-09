Deschamps admits Man Utd midfielder Pogba ‘must do better’

Paul Pogba: Midfielder had a mixed start to the season

France boss Didier Deschamps admits Paul Pogba needs to improve after the 4-1 victory over Bulgaria.

Earlier this week Deschamps defended the world’s most-expensive player, insisting that expectations surrounding the Manchester United man were too high.

However, Deschamps then criticised Pogba following the World Qualifying win.

“I don’t like evaluating one player individually,” he told reporters after the game. “[Pogba] alternated between good things and less good things.

“Paul can and must do better. He knows that.”

Pogba started in a deeper midfield position alongside Blaise Matuidi for Les Bleus, and Deschamps admits the role does not bring out the best in the former Juventus star.

“He did not play in a position that highlights him,” he added. “In this position, his role is more about the construction of the game. He has everything to do it.”