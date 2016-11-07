Deschamps and Balotelli urge Liverpool outcast to leave

France national coach Didier Deschamps and ex-Liverpool player Mario Balotelli have both told Mamadou Sakho to leave the Merseyside club.

Sakho continues to rot in the Liverpool U23 side after a falling-out with manager Jurgen Klopp led to him leaving the club’s pre-season tour in the USA early.

The French defender reportedly refused to leave Anfield in the summer, but now he has been urged to do so for the good of his career.

Deschamps said: “There has to be another solution for him to find another club in the January window.”

His friend Mario Balotelli, now with Nice, added: “I speak with him from time to time. I said to him: ‘What a waste a player like you is not playing’.

“He has to leave. I said to him: ‘If you want, come to Nice.’ I am going to speak to him about it. In January, it would be good.”

Sakho, meanwhile, revealed he is a good state of mind despite being frozen out of the first-team picture.

Sakho told French TV: “I am very, very well. I have re-found my form. I still have my smile.”