Deschamps hails ‘reliable’ France star for reviving Tottenham career

France manager Didier Deschamps has hailed midfielder Moussa Sissoko for reviving his career with Tottenham this season.

Sissoko, who joined Spurs for a then club record £30million from Newcastle in 2016, only stayed at Tottenham due to a lack of offers during the most recent transfer window, according to Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

However, in recent weeks the 28-year-old has finally started to show glimpses of the form which persuaded Spurs to sign him and scored his first goal for the club, albeit a lucky one, in the 4-0 win at Huddersfield last weekend.

Sissoko’s improvement has seen him return to the France squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus, having been dropped by Deschamps for the games against Holland and Luxembourg.

And Deschamps said in the report in the London Evening Standard: “Moussa is playing again – he is putting together a run of matches and he is playing well. He has experience and he had a really good Euros.

“He does not have a fixed position. He is a good soldier. When I use him, I know he is going to respond.”