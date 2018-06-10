Deschamps leaps to defence of under-fire Hugo Lloris

France boss Didier Deschamps was quick to defend Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after his side were held 1-1 by the USA in Lyon.

Lloris failed to keep out Julian Green’s shot at his near post, which he appeared to have covered, as the USA took a shock first-half lead with their only attempt on goal.

Kylian Mbappe fired home a second-half equaliser, but Les Bleus squandered several other chances and were well below-par in their final warm-up match before the World Cup finals.

Lloris has come under scrutiny in the Premier League this season after making several errors for Tottenham, which directly led to goals.

“Everyone will have their own analysis of Hugo’s season,” Deschamps told a post-match press conference.

“Yes, he made three errors with Tottenham that cost goals – (but) he played 60 games, he also earned points for Tottenham, as he made points for the team of France.

“Tonight, obviously he knows it, he can do better on the goal that we conceded, even if there is an error of Djibril Sidibe before.

“But I’m not here to question everything. He has a long, painful season, he’s going to get on with it too.”

Green initially seized on a mistake by France defender Sidibe, who slipped while attempting to clear a cross, before firing home the USA’s first-ever goal against France.

A disappointing send-off for Deschamps’ side at Lyon’s Groupama Stadium was compounded by an injury sustained by Olivier Giroud.

The Chelsea striker was forced off early in the second half after a clash of heads with USA defender Matt Miazga.

Giroud has been reported by L’Equipe to have had six stitches in a cut above his left eyebrow, while Chelsea centre-half Miazga, currently on loan at Dutch club Vitesse, needed 15 stitches in a head wound that left him concussed.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline