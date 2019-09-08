Deschamps makes public apology after Albania anthem cock-up

France coach Didier Deschamps offered a public apology after the wrong national anthem was played for opponents Albania before kick-off in Paris.

A mix-up saw the national anthem of Andorra played by mistake, resulting in a seven-minute delay as Albania would not start the match without the error being rectified.

“I apologised to the bench and the coach,” Deschamps told a press conference.

“It’s something that should not happen, but it happened. I understand the position of the Albanians and it is logical that we waited until the Albanians could have their anthem before that match.”

Once the Euro 2020 qualifier started, France eased to a 4-1 victory that keeps the world champions top of Group H on goal difference.

With Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba missing from the side, Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman took centre stage with two goals.

“When you have a Kingsley Coman in this form, it’s hard to stop him,” Deschamps said.

“It’s been a while since he’s been with us. He has always had his qualities but he is more decisive and effective.

“When he is like that, it’s hard for his opponents. It’s nice to see him on such a level.”

Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud and debutant Jonathan Ikone were the other scorers before goalkeeper Hugo Lloris conceded a late penalty which was converted by Sokol Cikalleshi.