Deschamps reveals length of absence for Tottenham star Lloris
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could be out for two weeks with an adductor injury, France manager Didier Deschamps has claimed.
Deschamps told a media conference on Thursday that Lloris suffered the injury in Tottenham’s memorable 3-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid on Wednesday.
Tottenham have yet to comment on the claim, but Deschamps was quoted by L’Equipe as saying: “He has undergone tests this morning, he’ll be out for at least a fortnight.”
Were that to be true, he would miss Tottenham’s meeting with Crystal Palace this weekend, France’s friendlies with Wales and Germany and be a huge doubt for the North London derby on November 18.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will likely address the situation at his pre-Palace press conference on Friday.