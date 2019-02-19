Deschamps reveals true thoughts on Sarri’s strange use of France star

France boss Didier Deschamps has revealed that he is not worried about how midfielder N’Golo Kante is being used by Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

Deschamps is unconcerned by N’Golo Kante being shifted away from his favoured holding role in midfield to a position higher up the field by Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri in an attempt to accommodate Jorginho.

“No, it happens with other players (to play in different positions with the club and the national team),” he stated.

“I saw that his coach preferred to see him in a more offensive position because he has a player, Jorginho, who plays in this position a little lower.

“N’Golo Kante is able to play in several positions. He is a modern player, a modern midfielder.

“When he is with me in the French national team, he has a great importance in this lower position. He is very important defensively and in the organisation of the game.

“Each coach has his formation, a different vision but I’m not worried about that. It’s rather a good thing that players are versatile and can play in different formations or positions.”

Deschamps also believes Anthony Martial is “back at a very, very good level” after hinting at a strained relationship between the Manchester United forward and Jose Mourinho.

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!