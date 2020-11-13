Deschamps points to worsening Pogba frustrations amid Man Utd struggle

France head coach Didier Deschamps says that Paul Pogba’s lack of game time is not just having an effect on his performances on the field.

The midfielder has struggled to make a regular name for himself since the start of last season. His lack of minutes stems from a host of causes, including injury and poor form.

Indeed, the 27-year-old was out of action for most of last season with two separate foot injuries. This term, meanwhile, he has suffered from a growing talent pool in United‘s midfield.

While he has appeared in all of the Red Devils’ seven Premier League games, he has only completed 90 minutes twice. Such a run has continued onto the international stage, with Pogba only playing an hour against Finland on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Deschamps offered his perspective on the player’s situation. Indeed, he said that as well as the lack of form, Pogba’s struggles are also affecting him mentally.

“He’s not at his best, obviously. I knew that before,” the manager said (via Sport Witness). “That game was meant to get him some rhythm.

“He knew he’d only have 60 minutes. It’s hard to take positives. Obviously Paul isn’t in the best period.

“Like all players who don’t have a positive situation in their club, they’re impacted mentally as well. I know him well enough. It can happen at some point, to anyone.

“They know the high level, the pride of being able to turn up. I then have decisions to make when taking into account the other players too. He knows that.”

Pogba’s Man Utd battles

France face games against Portugal on Saturday and Sweden on Tuesday before the international break finishes. It remains unclear whether Pogba will play a part in those Nations League ties.

As for when he returns to Manchester, he will again have to battle for a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield.

The Norwegian boss has several options at his disposal but seemingly prefers to play Fred and Scott McTominay behind Bruno Fernandes.

