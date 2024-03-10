‘Desperate’ Ten Hag hammered again for using stats to cover up glaring Man Utd inadequacies

Erik ten Hag hammered again despite Man Utd winning 8 of last 11 games

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been the subject of a scathing assessment from two outspoken pundits despite his side recording another win on Saturday.

The Red Devils secured their eighth victory in 11 games in 2024 after being Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday, but Ten Hag’s post-match comments certainly ruffled some feathers.

United were rarely threatened by Everton’s consistently misfiring attack but failed to put Sean Dyche’s strugglers away, needing penalties from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford to secure all three points.

Speaking after the match, Ten Hag told reporters that he thought his side defended well, despite the fact they faced 23 shots at goal.

And his comments did not go down well with beIN SPORTS duo Richard Keys ad Andy Gray, who ripped into the Dutchman during their analysis of Saturday’s game.

“In the interest of ballots, he’s won 61 of 100 games, which is a better record than any previous incumbent of the chair at Manchester United… I think he’s deluded,” Keys said.

Gray added: “He certainly gives me the impression of a manager who’s searching for stats and facts that tell his fans, Manchester United fans, that it’s not as bad as we’re seeing.”

The duo then listed a number of Ten Hag’s expensive signings and analysed his record since United‘s Carabao Cup final win in February 2023.

Gray said: “That’s a more interesting record, for me [31 wins and 22 defeats in 60 games]. Just above 50 per cent victories.”

Ten Hag has too many excuses

One thing that particularly irked Gray is why United cannot cope with injuries, as both bitter rivals Manchester City and Liverpool have done this season.

He added: “I don’t look at facts and figures. I know what I’ve seen. I know what I saw last week. I saw one of the worst performances I’ve ever seen from Man United. Maybe the worst I’ve seen in a derby.

“And he’s putting that up because of injuries? No, they’ve got injuries, no more than Man City have had. They’ve lost Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, their best players, arguably, for long spells this season.

Match highlights 🎬 The Reds enjoyed a sweet afternoon against the Toffees 🍬⤵️

“They coped with it. Liverpool have played kids in a cup final. Coped with it and won it. So you can’t offer that as an excuse.

“If you ask me what style of play United play and what they are… are they a counter-pressing team?

“Are they a team that sits back and then breaks? Are they a team that plays on the front foot? I don’t know because you never see it.”

Keys concluded: “Desperate men say desperate things, and that was desperate.”

United are back in action next Sunday when they host Liverpool in an FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford.

