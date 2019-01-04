Destination Anfield? Advantage Liverpool in the Title Race

Liverpool may have lost their first Premier League game of the 2018/19 campaign but Klopp’s men still hold the advantage as we head into the New Year.

With seventeen games to go, the Reds have a four point gap over Manchester City and the fixture list is kinder to Liverpool on the run in.

City’s 2-1 victory over the league leaders at the Etihad means that the title race is still on and, as reigning champions, Pep Guardiola may feel that his side have an advantage over a Liverpool team who have yet to win the top flight in the Premier League era.

Stay Calm

Composure is a vital element at the business end of the campaign but, while Manchester City are chasing their fourth EPL title, they are the ones who felt the pressure at Christmas. Back to back defeats at the hands of Crystal Palace and Leicester City saw the gap widen at the top and while Pep’s side dragged things back with their first league game of 2019, Liverpool are the pundits’ choice to lift the trophy in May.

The Reds are now favourites in the Premier League markets at 4/5 while City have slipped out to 6/5. As those numbers suggest, it will remain close so where will the title be won and lost?

Reds Rampant

Manchester City and Liverpool have already played each other twice so it’s down to other sides to decide the 2018/19 title race. Enter Manchester United who host both teams at Old Trafford, starting with Liverpool on February 24.

United’s own poor form has seen them reduced to a battle for Champions League places at best but the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim boss led to four straight wins. If that form is maintained, United could have the biggest say of all in the battle for the title.

Liverpool have two further fixtures against top six sides both of which are at home. Spurs travel to Anfield on March 30 followed by Chelsea on April 13 while there is also the issue of the Merseyside Derby, at Goodison on March 2. As we’ve seen so far this season, the Reds seem immune to the weaker teams so those four fixtures look set to define their title challenge.

City Slacking

Manchester City will also face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United as they travel to Old Trafford on March 16. Similarities to Liverpool continue with home games against Spurs and Chelsea but Pep’s side also host Arsenal at the start of February.

In terms of fixtures against top six sides, City therefore have four games in store as opposed to Liverpool’s three and there are further stats that indicate a tougher run in for the reigning champions.

Stats Don’t Lie

Both sides have those seventeen fixtures remaining and Manchester City’s future opponents had gathered an average of 27.5 points prior to the break for FA Cup competition. Further stats show that City’s final six opponents of 2018/19 had a similar average of 27.2 points.

Moving over to Liverpool, the average points for all future opponents is only slightly less at 26.1 but the real difference lies in the Reds’ final six matches where the opposition have an average of just 22.5 points.

It won’t be a foregone conclusion but those numbers suggest that if Liverpool have any form of lead with six games left to play, they should cruise to their first ever Premier League title.

Players and supporters of Tottenham Hotspur will feel their team still has a chance but a six point gap to leaders Liverpool suggests otherwise. Spurs will, at the very least, have a say in the race for the title as they are set to play both Liverpool and Manchester City while those away games at Old Trafford also look to be crucial for the top two clubs.

The ability to stay calm under pressure will also be vital against the lower ranked sides. Manchester City have the experience in that respect but Liverpool have the better form across the season so it’s advantage Jurgen Klopp’s men as we come down to the wire.