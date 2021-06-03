Details of the agreement Arsenal are attempting to reach with a transfer guru who played a crucial role in some of Europe’s biggest transfers has been revealed.

Arsenal are facing an uphill battle to once again ascend to the summit of English football. Mikel Arteta is generally considered to be the right man for the job, though last season saw the Gunners finish a disappointing eighth for the second season running.

Ex-player Edu was brought on board in 2019 to become the club’s first ever Technical Director. Arsenal now have a clear foundation from which to build, but much of their future success on the pitch will boil down to how they navigate the upcoming transfer windows.

The Gunners have been decidedly hit and miss in recent years. Nicolas Pepe began to show why he comanded such a large fee towards the back end of the year. On the other hand, Thomas Partey’s first season in England was a huge disappointment.

Now, according to Football London, Arsenal are hoping to boost their odds in the transfer raffle by forming an agreement with a proven operator.

They report that Arsenal have made ‘initial enquiries for ex-Lille sporting director Luis Campos’.

The 56-year-old may not be a familiar name to most, but has made a massive impact with his former clubs. He left Lille in December during a season in which they ended PSG’s dominance in Ligue 1.

Prior to that, Ocampos worked with Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid and was part of Monaco’s recruitment team at a time when their transfer business was the envy of Europe.

While there, Ocampos helped to launch the careers of Anthony Martial and Bernanrdo Silva. Additionally, he signed Thomas Lemar and Benjamin Mendy for minor fees before flipping them for huge profits.

The report indicates Arsenal wish to work with Ocampos on an ‘informal basis’. That means he would work with, rather than replace Edu.

Should Ocampos accept, he will be put to work immediately in the recruitment team. However, Arsenal will need to act fast with Real Madrid also keen.

Enforced absence could see snubbed Arsenal man shine

Meanwhile, the strong desire of Gabriel Magalhaes to play in this summer’s Olympics could force Mikel Arteta to give an Arsenal star he previously snubbed a chance to prove him wrong.

The Brazilian played a key role in the Gunners’ late season surge. However, per the Mirror, Gabriel will likely be a short-term absentee at the start of next season.

That is because the centre-half wishes to play for his native Brazil in the Tokyo Olympics.

“A dream. That’s the word to describe this possibility,” Gabriel told GloboEsporte (via the Mirror)

“Representing the green and yellow shirt is always a source of pride and pleasure. Without a doubt it is a dream and also a goal.

“The generation that won in 2016 will be remembered forever. I hope to be able to write my name in history too.”

Knowing the situation in advance, this will give Arsenal and Arteta time to prepare. And the Mirror note it could spark the Gunners career of William Saliba into life.

