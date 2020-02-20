Leeds faced with two stumbling blocks ahead of signing promising keeper

Leeds United loanee Illan Meslier could make a permanent switch to Elland Road this summer – but two conditions could prove to be a stumbling block in any potential deal for the goalkeeper.

The 19-year-old, who joined Marcelo Bielsa’s side on an initial season-long loan deal with a view to making it permanent in the summer, has only made one appearance for the first-team in a season predominantly being back-up to first-choice Kiko Casilla.

Meslier made his debut for the club against Arsenal in the FA Cup – making for some impressive watching with some vital saves in a spirited 1-0 defeat, in which Reiss Nelson’s second half goal turned out to be decisive.

However, the on-going FA investigation regarding alleged racist abuse by Leeds first team goalkeeper Casilla may pave the way for more first-team opportunities for the young goalkeeper, with the outcome expected to be made on Thursday.

The French international has featured regularly for the under-23’s this campaign, with a string of impressive performances – including three penalty saves in the first half of the season.

According to Sports Witness reports, Meslier will make a permanent switch to the club on two conditions – if they secure promotion to the Premier League and the loanee makes 10 appearances for the first team.

Despite the Lorient goalkeeper having a contract until 2022, Meslier’s future at the French outfit looks unclear as he aims to gain more first-team opportunities at Leeds.

Leeds will be hoping to mount the pressure on current league leaders West Bromwich Albion after a well-deserved victory over Bristol City last-time out.

The Whites welcome an in-form Reading side and will be hoping to complete the double over the Royals this season, following Jack Harrison’s late winner at the Madjeski Stadium in August.