Details emerge of Fred’s move as star picks from three numbers

Brazil midfielder Fred will be presented as a Manchester United player on Tuesday after the star passed a medical and agreed terms on a move to Old Trafford, according to reports in Italy.

Trusted transfer source Gianlucadimarzio claims the Shakhtar Donestk star – who was spotted at United’s Carrington training ground complex earlier on Monday – has agreed a four-year contract with the option of an additional 12 months to keep him at Old Trafford until at least the summer of 2022.

The midfielder – part of Brazil’s squad for the 2018 World Cup – will sign a deal worth an initial £85,000 a week.

He will cost the club £52million, with his arrival expected to be the first of three potential deals over the next few days in what looks likely to be a busy summer for Manchester United.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Evening News claims Fred is likely to choose from three possible shirt numbers at Old Trafford, with the vacant Nos 10 and 16 (the latter of which recently vacated by Michael Carrick) the two most likely options.

However, the paper also claims Fred could yet take Juan Mata’s No 8 shirt, with the Spaniard possibly moving to No 10. The Brazilian has worn 8 throughout his career and a squad number swap could be arranged.

Discussing his impending move on Sunday, Fred told Brazilian newspaper Globo: “I’ll still talk to my agents to find out the reality of it.

“I want to focus only on the team. It’s a unique time, the World Cup. We have to try to forget things from outside.”

Reports in Brazil indicated that a deal to become United’s first signing of the summer is so close that the player is due to use his time in the north-west to head to Old Trafford for a medical.

But Fred was evasive when questioned about his exact itinerary, insisting: “I’m going to talk to the people and meet my friends. I still do not know where I’m going.”

The news will also come as a relief for Brazil boss Tite, who has urged the player to resolve his future as soon as possible with the World Cup now just 10 days away.

“When there is some referral, which is inevitable, the plan is to resolve it as soon as possible,” he said.

“If I were a [manager], I would ask to hire him too.”

