Details emerge of huge pay rise Mo Salah will land at Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly confident of finalising a new deal with Mohamed Salah which will see the Egyptian sensation double his salary at Anfield.

The forward moved to Merseyside in a £36.9million deal last summer and has shattered all expectations after hitting an incredible 43 goals in 47 appearances – form which has brought him to the attention of some of the world’s most cash-rich clubs.

While Salah has not shown any indication he wants to leave Anfield – despite encouragement from the likes of his compatriot, Mido – Liverpool are eager to reward his form and status as the Premier League’s best player this season by making him their highest earner.

According to reports, Liverpool will offer Salah a new five-year deal worth £185,000 a week, tying him to Anfield until the summer of 2023 and keeping their talisman at the club until his 30th birthday. His new deal would also more than double the £90,000 a week five-year contract he signed upon his arrival from Roma last summer, and put to bed talk that he could be lured away by the likes of Real Madrid.

Liverpool do not expect any complications over the deal and, despite the ongoing speculation over the player, can expect to make the announcement in the coming weeks.

Salah’s teammate Roberto Firmino has also penned a new contract this week worth an estimated £160,000 a week, putting him on a par with Virgil van Dijk as their current highest-paid star.

