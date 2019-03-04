Details emerge of massive Alexis Sanchez injury blow for Man Utd

Alexis Sanchez could be sidelined for up to eight weeks after initial assessments over the knee injury he sustained during Saturday’s victory over Southampton.

The Chilean has struggled for his best form at Old Trafford since his move to the club 14 months ago – and has only started five times during the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer caretaker spell.

However, Sanchez now faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines after being forced off in the 52nd minute of United’s 3-2 win over Saints on Saturday, with reports in his native Chile suggesting the forward has suffered a minor knee ligament injury.

That would rule Sanchez out for a minimum of six weeks, ensuring the former Barcelona man will be absent for the majority of United’s Premier League run-in – as well as the FA Cup quarter-final at Wolves on April 16.

“We spoke with him [on Sunday] and he had the tests and that’s the injury,” the Chilean national side’s kinesiologist, Pedro Onate, told El Mercurio.

“No, there will be no problems for him to be fit for the Copa America because he won’t be playing for six to eight weeks.

“But Alexis may return before those deadlines. The medial ligament distension is a troublesome injury, but not so complex.”

While the news could have been far worse for Sanchez, the lay-off could not have come at a worse time with the club now missing up to 10 first-teamers for Wednesday’s incredibly tough assignment against PSG in the French capital.

United trail 2-0 from the first leg and face an uphill battle to qualify for the quarter-finals; Ashley Young, however, has suggested there is one Reds star the Parisiens will not enjoy facing.

