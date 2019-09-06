Details emerge of new Tottenham contract offer to Christian Eriksen

Tottenham will make a fresh contract offer to Christian Eriksen in the next few days, according to reports coming out of Italy.

The Denmark playmaker’s future has been up in the air all summer, after he admitted that he wanted a fresh challenge following the club’s Champions Leaue final defeat to Liverpool.

However, potential moves to Real Madrid and PSG failed to materialise and the 27-year-old must now decide whether to agree to leave on a free next summer or extend his stay in north London, where he has been since 2013.

Manchester United were also been linked with Eriksen over the summer, while there have also been claims that Inter Milan will launch a loan bid for the player in January.

However, a report in FcInterNews (via Sport Witness) claims that Tottenham will now offer Eriksen a new contract in the coming days.

Spurs intend to offer the Dane a five-year deal worth €7.5m a year, although the report also states that they may still look to cash in on Eriksen in January.

FcInterNews continues to state that there will be an auction for Eriksen if he fails to accept the new proposal from Spurs.

As for the player himself, speaking after Denmark’s 6-0 win over Gibraltar, Eriksen said: “We still can’t talk about it. I focus on the national team and, as I said, I am a Tottenham player.”

