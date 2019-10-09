Details emerge of small pay-off Solskjaer would get if axed by Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would only receive a relatively small pay-off if Manchester United decided to sack him less than eight months into his three-year deal, according to a report.

Solskjaer has gone into the international break with growing doubts over his future after a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday kept the club on its worst away run since 1989 and left the Red Devils 12th in the Premier League table – just two points clear of the relegation zone.

A report on Tuesday morning claimed Solskjaer had warned his players that they were fighting for their futures at Old Trafford and that his sacking as manager could lead to them being sold off in their numbers by his potential successor.

And claims about the Norwegian’s would-be axing appeared to gather pace on Wednesday when the Daily Mail claimed Old Trafford chiefs were casting their eyes towards the Bundesliga in search of a replacement.

And while any decision to remove Solskjaer would likely hit United in the pocket, the Daily Mirror claims his sacking would only set them back just £7m – that’s some distance less than the £19.6m bill they faced when removing Jose Mourinho from the Old Trafford hotseat last December.

Solskjaer has overseen the club’s worst start to a season in 30 years and reports claim Ed Woodward will cite two factors in showing the former Molde boss the door should they suffer a heavy defeat to Liverpool after the international break.

However, the Daily Telegraph on Wednesday offers an opposing verdict on Solskjaer’s future and they claim United’s executive vice chairman Woodward ‘has been strident in his belief that it will require time and patience to rebuild the squad’ and ‘had no expectation of that being achieved in a single summer’ and is therefore willing to standby the Norwegian.

Furthermore, it’s claimed United’s top brass ‘were of the view that there would be struggles this season as they embark on a long-term rebuilding project and recognise it will take several windows to get the squad to the level they want and back in a position to compete for the biggest trophies’.

“It’s important that we are patient while Ole and his team build for the future,” Woodward said last month. “We will continue to focus on the long-term strategy and won’t be influenced by short-term distractions.”

