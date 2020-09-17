Details have emerged as to why Manchester United have been put off signing Gareth Bale, who is set for a stunning return to Tottenham.

The Real Madrid forward’s proposed one-year loan will end up costing Spurs close to £20million, though they won’t pay any one-off fees to Real Madrid.

That is according to a report in the Daily Express, while The Independent says the north London club will only pay a portion of Bale’s wages.

The 31-year-old is closing in on a shock return to north London. Indeed, Sky Sports claims he is awaiting permission from Real to board a private jet and fly into London to seal the deal.

Bale is on his way out of Madrid after his relationship with Bernabeu boss Zinedine Zidane completely deteriorated.

He still has another two years to run on his mammoth £500,000-per-week contract. It had been reviously stated he would be happy to sit out the rest of his contract.

However, after playing for Wales earlier this month, he decided he wants regular game time again.

Bale has always maintained that he is still a Tottenham fan, having played some of the best football of his career at Spurs before his record 2013 move to La Liga.

Tottenham were said to have been in talks over a deal to sign him on deadline day in January, but nothing transpired.

However, they reignited their interest during their talks to sign Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon.

The report in the Express adds that it hasn’t been confirmed whether there will be a clause inserted allowing Spurs to sign him permanently, but they will end up getting a slight discount on the loan.

Madrid are desperate to get rid of the Welsh playmaker, and are willing to subsidise his wages.

They will reportedly pay half of his wages, £250,000-per-week, with Spurs picking up the tab for the remainder of his salary.

With no one-off payments due from Tottenham to Madrid, the loan will apparently set them back £20m for the year.

United take tough line over Bale move

United had been linked with a move for Bale as an alternative to Jadon Sancho. But apparently they refused to pay that much for a 31-year-old. They cited the catastrophic finances involved in their signing of Alexis Sanchez as evidence against it.

And Duncan Castles of the Transfer Window Podcast reported this week that Daniel Levy decided to move for the winger after hearing of United’s interest.

“Madrid are saying they will sell for €20million, and are open to loans where they’ll subsidise some of his substantial salary,” he said.

“It’s become less complicated. It’s still complicated, but it’s less complicated than it has been in previous summers.

“Daniel Levy is now exploring the possibility of taking Bale back to Tottenham on loan,” he said. “Obviously he’ll try and get as much of the salary paid by Madrid as possible.

“I’m told he’s also aware that Manchester United have been in negotiations and have set up the details of a loan deal, and therefore he’s fighting to get the player to Tottenham instead.”

