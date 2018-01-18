Details of huge Mkhitaryan deal leaked as star picks from two shirts

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has agreed a deal to join Arsenal that will see the player become their record earner, according to reports in the Armenian media.

Local outlet 1in.am claims that the former Borussia Dortmund star has reluctantly accepted that his time at Manchester United is over and has now agreed to join Arsenal as part of the deal that takes Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford.

Arsene Wenger confirmed on Thursday morning that a deal was close and he expected both moves to be wrapped up within the next 24 hours.

And if Mkhitaryan can feel disgruntled that he wasn’t give a fair crack of the whip by Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, he can at least take comfort in the reported salary he will be taking home at Arsenal.

Armenian news agency 1in claims Mkhitaryan will take home a £130,000 a week after tax after agreeing a package with Arsenal worth £235,000 a week – or £12.2million a year.

Furthermore, it’s claimed Mkhitaryan will also receive additional bonuses which will make the 28-year-old comfortably the highest earner at Arsenal.



It’s also reported that Mkhitaryan will sign a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Gunners to keep him at the Emirates to the summer of 2022.

The outgoing Manchester United No 22 is also set to choose between two shirts at Arsenal – with Alexis Sanchez’s No 7 and the No 14 – previously worn by Theo Walcott – under consideration.

Although to be confirmed, the report once again shows how super-agent Mino Raiola is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to negotiations.

It will also give Mesut Ozil additional powers of negotiations when it comes to his contract renewal, with talks over a new deal still in the pipeline.

