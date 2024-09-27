Details revealed as Anthony Gordon agrees Newcastle contract extension to floor Arsenal, Liverpool transfer hopes

Newcastle United have fought off interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool after Anthony Gordon agreed to sign a contract extension at St James’ Park.

The 23-year-old attacker was targeted by the title-challenging pair as Newcastle dealt with issues complying with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules.

The Magpies ended up selling Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively to satisfy PSR, although it’s well known that Gordon would have been open to the prospect of moving to Anfield having grown up a Liverpool fan.

Arsenal have since emerged as a greater threat to Newcastle‘s hopes of keeping the England attacker, but those rumours can now be put to bed following the latest developments.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that an agreement is in place for Gordon to sign a six-year deal taking him through to 2030, not a five-year one as had previously been reported.

TT can reveal that the former Everton man will also become one of the club’s highest-paid players after being rewarded for his impressive form on Tyneside since his £45m switch back in January 2023.

At this stage, it’s unclear whether a release clause has been added to the contract but Newcastle will be thrilled to have tied down one of the first names on Eddie Howe’s team sheet for the next six years.

READ MORE ➡️ The five best free agents in each position available after the 2024 summer transfer window

Gordon puts Newcastle exit talk to bed

Gordon’s new contract means Newcastle can now put their focus on bringing in new additions during the January transfer window.

And speaking about the speculation of the new deal being agreed, Howe told reporters ahead of Saturday’s visit of Manchester City to St James’ Park: “We love Anthony. We’d love him to commit his future here. We’d love him to stay long-term at Newcastle and continue his excellent start to his career here.

“When you look at the broader piece of what he’s done since he’s arrived at the football club, I think he’s been magnificent for us. We need to try and help him get back to his very best levels. And if that means signing a new contract, then I’m all for that, to help him be settled and concentrate on his football.”

Howe also does not feel that the strong summer links to Liverpool caused irreparable damage to the winger’s relationship with his current employers.

“Anthony is still the same lad,” he added. “He’s still very, very focused on his career and very focused on his performance. He wants to do well, he wants to do well for Newcastle.

“I think like a number of other players, he’s a bit frustrated, and that frustration in a performance or a game can manifest itself in a number of different ways. We need to be mindful of that and control it.”

Newcastle join Lukeba race as Guehi makes transfer decision

In other Newcastle news, the Magpies along with Aston Villa have joined the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba, but they face competition for the 21-year-old Bundesliga star from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid hold a long-standing interest in the former Lyon centre-back, and now Newcastle and Villa are planning to contact the player’s representatives to assess his openness to a move.

Meanwhile, Marc Guehi has reportedly informed close friends that he wants to join a “bigger club” than Newcastle United and has a preference to head to Liverpool instead.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has had a long-standing interest in the 24-year-old Crystal Palace centre-back, but it looks increasingly likely he will head to Anfield instead.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Who is Angel Gomes? The new England star on Newcastle’s radar

IN FOCUS – Anthony Gordon career timeline