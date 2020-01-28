Details revealed as Tottenham agree deal to sign Steven Bergwijn

Tottenham have reportedly agreed a £27million deal with PSV to sign exciting forward Steven Bergwijn.

Spurs will pay the Dutch side an initial £25.4m for the 22-year-old with a further £1.6m due in add-ons.

Jose Mourinho has moved quickly to strengthen his squad after Spurs also agreed a £17m deal for the sale of Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan.

Eriksen completed his medical In Milan on Monday ahead of his switch to join Antonio Conte’s side.

Talks for Bergwijn accelerated over the weekend after the Holland forward was left out of PSV’s squad for their 1-1 draw against Twente, having been given permission to travel to north London to finalise his move.

Spurs have been chasing Bergwijn, who can play anywhere across the forward line, for some time and failed in previous talks to land the player.

Bergwijn scored 31 times in 149 matches since making his senior PSV debut back in 2015, also contributing an impressive 41 assists.

He will become Spurs’ second signing of the window after midfielder Gedson Fernandes’s arrival from Benfica.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s interest in a deal to sign Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose is a waning, according to a report.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is said to have identified the 28-year-old as his main transfer target in the January window and, when the player told Sociedad that he wanted to leave the club last week, a deal looked likely.

Now though any prospective deal for the Brazilian striker looks to be fading, despite the player, once again, asking to be left out of the Real squad that played Mallorca on Sunday. Read more…