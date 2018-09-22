Details revealed of €30m bonus due to Liverpool over Coutinho sale

Liverpool can reportedly make an extra €30million from Philippe Coutinho’s sale to Barcelona last January for €110m plus add-ons.

The Daily Mirror claims that one of the add-ons is linked with the performance of the Catalan giants in the Champions League.

The Reds received £4.4m when Barca qualified for the Champions League last season and the same will happen at the end of the 2018/19 campaign – should the La Liga, as expected, repeat the same achievement.

Barcelona are also due to pay the same amount if they win Europe’s premier cup competition, although the biggest slice of Coutinho’s bonuses depends on his appearances with the new club.

The Nou Camp outfit are currently paying €5m each time the Brazilian makes 25 appearances for them, meaning Coutinho’s first 100 appearances with Barca will cost the club €20m.

The Coutinho deal was actually finalized almost a year ago but the La Liga outfit have yet to pay the entire fee for the services of the playmaker.

